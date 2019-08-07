Here’s why #GreenShirtGuy was trending on Twitter today

During the hearing, in which the council voted to allow a ‘‘sanctuary city’’ initiative on the November ballot, a woman wearing a “Make America Great Again” shirt and holding a phone began shouting her protest of the measure.

#GreenShirtGuy was trending on Wednesday after footage of a contentious City Council meeting rocketed around the Internet.

A city hearing on immigration in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday night prompted a new hashtag to trend on Twitter — but maybe not for the reason you’re thinking.

“The city does not change or defy immigration laws. That is Congress’s job, to change immigration laws,” she shouted, adding that officials should “protect American citizens” as others in the room began booing her.

She then stood up, holding up a sign that read, “Respect our laws or we will deport you.” A man sitting next to her also held up a sign that said, “Stop rewarding, start deporting.”

“Respect our laws,” she shouted.

It was then that the camera panned over to a man in front of the protesting woman — cracking up as if he was at a stand-up comedy show.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

The woman continued: “You’re in direct violation of the oath you took to the United States Constitution, Mayor Rothschild.”

Another man in the back of the room shouted to her, “You’re in direct violation of being a jackass,” leading the man clad in green to continue laughing uproariously.

The woman and her companion were escorted out of the room by a police officer.

The incident was caught on tape by KVOA-TV, and posted online by reporter Nick VinZant.

VinZant also posted other viral-worthy footage of the meeting, including a man playing a banjo and a pair of women singing.

“None of this is particularly unusual for a Tucson City Council meeting,” VinZant tweeted.

And here's a song about Sanctuary Cities. To be honest....none of this is particularly unusual for a Tucson City Council meeting pic.twitter.com/a4KBQ8t3b6 — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

However, it was the “Green Shirt Guy” — a man named Alex Kack stepped forward on Twitter to say it was him laughing in the video — that caught the attention of many.

According to Mashable, Kack, 28, is a field organizer the Peoples Defense Initiative, and worked with Tucson Families Free and Together on the sanctuary city measure. He said he was led to laughter because of the absurdity of the situation.

“Who has the time in their day to come into a public space just to spread hatred and negativity? Like honestly what happened that made them so ridiculous and hateful?” Kack told Mashable.

#GreenShirtGuy is @Alex_Kack. And I love him. I love you @Alex_Kack. Please promise me you will befriend Banjo Man, walk the earth together, and get into adventures. https://t.co/nQMLdcwsAS — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 7, 2019

Um, YES, we needed this. And thank you #GreenShirtGuy Our new collective reaction! This reaction applies to whenever those fools chant and whenever Orange Dumbass appears. https://t.co/UWtd5CX3x6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 7, 2019

The fact that #GreenShirtGuy is No.1 trending gives me hope for humanity. pic.twitter.com/aGegKw19pi — Sastrei (@No_one_o1) August 7, 2019

Breaking: #GreenShirtGuy now has a higher approval rating than Donald Trump. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 7, 2019

As for the measure itself, councilmembers were required to vote after the initiative got more than the minimum required number of petition signatures. The initiative aims to add protections for people living in the US illegally, including preventing Tucson police from asking about immigration status and prohibiting certain cooperation between city and federal agencies.

The council vote came at a time when a mass shooting in Texas has put the spotlight on immigration rhetoric. Authorities believe a hate-filled, anti-immigrant manifesto was written by the gunman who killed 22 people and wounded numerous others at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday. Many have denounced President Trump for using incendiary words that mirror some of the language linked to the shooter.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.