Judge won’t reconsider daily fines against Chelsea Manning for refusal to testify

WASHINGTON — Chelsea Manning will not get a hearing to challenge steep daily penalties imposed for her refusal to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

In an order issued Monday, Judge Anthony Trenga in suburban Alexandria, Va., federal court said there were no ‘‘reasonable grounds’’ to reconsider his decision to impose the fines, which started at $500 daily and have now risen to $1,000 a day. She could be incarcerated for a total of 18 months; her attorneys estimate that the total cost will be close to half a million dollars.

Manning had argued that she did not have the financial ability to pay the fines and asked for a hearing to make that clear. Trenga found that she ‘‘has the ability to comply

. . . or will have the ability after her release from confinement.’’