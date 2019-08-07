Lawsuit says former Boy Scouts have named 350 more abusers

A man now in his 50s who brought the lawsuit alleges that an assistant scoutmaster sexually abused him in the mid-1970s, when he was a young scout in Luzerne County, Pa., and that the organization’s “negligent, willful, wanton, reckless and tortious acts and omissions” allowed the abuse to happen. The lawsuit also accuses the Boy Scouts of engaging in a cover-up to hide “the extent of the pedophilia epidemic within their organization.”

A long-running sexual abuse scandal that has prompted the Boy Scouts of America to consider bankruptcy flared anew this week, when a lawsuit filed in Philadelphia asserted that there were hundreds more possible sexual predators associated with the organization, beyond those already listed in its files.

Advertisement

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Stewart J. Eisenberg of Philadelphia, belongs to an alliance of lawyers called Abused in Scouting that formed this year after reports surfaced that the Texas-based Boy Scouts of America was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. That step would make it more difficult to pursue legal claims against the organization and recover damages.

The lawsuit says that former scouts across the country have come forward to identify 350 possible sexual abusers who were not included in the Boy Scouts’ confidential files on volunteers who were excluded from the organization because of accusations of child sexual abuse. This year, an expert on child sexual abuse who had reviewed those files testified in another case that there were nearly 8,000 people listed in them.

Some details about those files, which the Boy Scouts have kept since the 1920s, have been public for years. In 2012, an extensive investigation by The Los Angeles Times found hundreds of cases in which accusations were not reported to law enforcement or were kept hidden from family members.

The lawsuit says the Boy Scouts should have known that its list of ineligible volunteers was flawed and, in some cases, ineffective. The organization “was aware that it had ejected thousands of pedophiles from its ranks of leadership in local scout troops and failed to inform the scouts and their parents of that fact,” the lawsuit says.

Advertisement

In a statement released this week, the Boy Scouts said “there were instances in our organization’s history when cases were not addressed or handled in a manner consistent with our commitment to protect scouts, the values of our organization and the procedures we have in place today.”

The civil complaint, filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County on Monday, identifies the plaintiff only by the initials S.D. He asserts in the complaint that the abuse began when he was 12 or 13 and continued until he was 17. Some of the encounters detailed in the suit are said to have occurred at Camp Acahela, a Boy Scouts-affiliated camp in Tobyhanna Township, Pa., and others at the assistant scoutmaster’s home. Along with the national organization, the lawsuit names as defendants the local Penn Mountains Council of the Boy Scouts and the assistant scoutmaster.

The Boy Scouts of America said in its statement that when it received information from the plaintiff’s lawyers about the 350 newly identified possible abusers, it began an investigation. It has sent about 120 reports to law enforcement agencies as a result, the organization said, and was told that additional information about some of the cases was needed to follow up on the allegations.

Advertisement

The statement noted that the Boy Scouts had put safeguards in place over the years, including criminal background checks of volunteers; mandatory training for volunteers, parents, and scouts; and a policy that prohibits “one-on-one situations” between children and adults.

“We care deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in scouting,” the statement said. “We believe victims; we support them; we pay for counseling by a provider of their choice, and we encourage them to come forward.”

Some of the Boy Scouts’ blacklist files were made public in 2012 as part of a civil trial in Oregon, where the jury awarded $18.5 million in punitive damages to a former scout who said he was abused by an assistant troop leader. At that time, the files contained accusations that had been made against 1,247 scout leaders between 1965 and 1985.

Eisenberg said in an interview Wednesday that some of the new allegations involve much more recent abuse. One of the 800 clients represented by Abused in Scouting, he said, is a 14-year-old boy who says he was abused last year.

Abused in Scouting and other lawyers who represent former scouts in abuse cases have been actively encouraging victims to come forward. The group has set up a website and run television ads for that purpose.

“We thought it was important for people to know that if they were sexually abused, they should come forward now,” Eisenberg said. “If the Boy Scouts declare bankruptcy, it could affect everything.”

Advertisement

In its statement, the Boy Scouts of America said it was “exploring options” regarding a financial restructuring, so it “can live up to our social and moral responsibility to fairly compensate victims who suffered abuse during their time in scouting, while also ensuring that we carry out our mission to serve youth, families and local communities.”