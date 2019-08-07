Man attacked 13-year-old because he was ‘disrespecting the national anthem,’ witness says

A Montana man allegedly slammed a boy’s head to the ground at a county fair because the 13-year-old kept his hat on during the national anthem, a witness told local news outlets.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone said witnesses identified the suspect as 39-year-old Curt James Brockway. Brockway was arrested at the fairgrounds, located in the western Montana town of Superior, and charged with assault on a minor — a felony.

Taylor Henneck, who attended the event, told local news outlets she overheard the attack near the fairground entrance, just as the national anthem began to play.