Man attacked 13-year-old because he was ‘disrespecting the national anthem,’ witness says
A Montana man allegedly slammed a boy’s head to the ground at a county fair because the 13-year-old kept his hat on during the national anthem, a witness told local news outlets.
Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone said witnesses identified the suspect as 39-year-old Curt James Brockway. Brockway was arrested at the fairgrounds, located in the western Montana town of Superior, and charged with assault on a minor — a felony.
Taylor Henneck, who attended the event, told local news outlets she overheard the attack near the fairground entrance, just as the national anthem began to play.
The woman said she heard a ‘‘pop,’’ and turned to see the boy writhing on the ground.
Advertisement
‘‘He was bleeding out of his ears, seizing on the ground, just not coherent,’’ Henneck told The Missoulian. She said Brockway offered a simple defense for his actions.
‘‘He said [the boy] was disrespecting the national anthem so he had every right to do that,’’ she added.
KPAX, a CBS-affiliated news station, reported that the boy suffered temporal skull fractures in the incident. His mother told the station her son’s ears bled for six hours .
washington post