Motorcycle backfiring causes panic in Times Square, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says the loud noise of a motorcycle backfiring caused panic and sent people scrambling in Times Square.

The department tweeted Tuesday evening, ‘‘There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.’’ The tweet also says the department received multiple 911 calls and urged the public not to panic, saying ‘‘The Times Square area is very safe!’’

The midtown Manhattan neighborhood is a major tourist destination and entertainment center.