Puerto Rico high court overturns swearing in of governor, clears way for justice secretary to take post

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has overturned the swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as the island’s governor less than a week ago, clearing the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil.

Wednesday’s decision cannot be appealed. But it is expected to unleash new demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don’t want her as governor.