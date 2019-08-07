Puerto Rico Supreme Court Rules New Governor Was Unlawfully Sworn In

With her husband and daughter by her side, Vázquez raised her right hand and was sworn in by Chief Justice Maite D. Oronoz Rodríguez at the Supreme Court in San Juan, the capital.

The unanimous ruling ousted Pierluisi and paved the way for Wanda Vázquez, the secretary of justice, to take the oath of office as Puerto Rico’s third governor in five days.

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court threw the leadership of the island into new turmoil on Wednesday, ruling that the governor who took over last week, Pedro Pierluisi, was sworn in on unconstitutional grounds.

“Puerto Rico needs certainty and stability,” Vázquez, who had previously said she did not want the job, said in a statement before her swearing-in. She became the second female governor in Puerto Rican history.

Advertisement

The 29-page ruling said Pierluisi could not remain as governor, and called for “an orderly succession.”

Shortly before 5 p.m., Pierluisi said he would step aside. He had earlier left La Fortaleza, the governor’s official residence, in a black SUV with tinted windows.

“I want to be clear that the only motivation I have had during this time, as always, has been the well-being of Puerto Rico,” he said in a statement, in which he wished Vázquez well in her new role.

The court ruled in favor of the Puerto Rico Senate, which sued late Sunday asking the court to issue a preliminary injunction against Pierluisi taking over the office of chief executive. He became governor Friday, even though he had not been confirmed as secretary of state by both chambers of the Legislative Assembly.

new york times