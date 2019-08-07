Trafficking Victim Is Freed From Prison in Tennessee

In January, the state’s governor at the time, Bill Haslam, granted her clemency.

Brown’s story made national headlines, raised awareness of the plight of trafficked young people, and inspired a push for criminal justice reform in Tennessee.

Cyntoia Brown, who served 15 years of a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up when she was a teenage trafficking victim, was released from a Tennessee prison Wednesday, the Department of Corrections said.

Brown, now 31, ran away from her adoptive family at 16 and lived in a motel with a pimp who raped her and forced her into prostitution, according to court documents.

In 2004, Johnny Allen, 43, a real estate broker, picked up Brown at a Nashville restaurant and drove her to his home after she agreed to engage in sexual activity for $150, the documents say.

Brown testified that, at one point when they were in his bedroom, she thought he was reaching for a gun to kill her. She shot him in his sleep with a handgun that had been in her purse, took money and two guns, and fled.

She was arrested and tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. In 2006, Brown was convicted by a Davidson County jury of those charges and sentenced to life in prison. She would not have been eligible for parole until 2055.

When Haslam granted her clemency, he set her release for Aug. 7, which commuted her sentence to 15 years from the date she was arrested.

Brown was described by supporters as a model prisoner. She earned her high school equivalency diploma and an associate degree through Lipscomb University, and she started working on a bachelor’s degree.

Her case attracted increasing attention, propelled by support from celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West. Lawmakers in Tennessee urged Haslam to grant clemency before his term ended, pointing out that since her conviction, the laws about trying teenagers as adults had changed.

But a detective who had worked on the murder case urged the governor to oppose clemency.

new york times