Tucker Carlson claims white supremacy is a ‘hoax’

Carlson suggested the official membership of white supremacist groups was low in the United States, not enough to fill a college football stadium. He added that President Trump, criticized for rhetoric about immigrants, did not need to condemn white supremacy in a speech he gave Monday.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called white supremacy a “hoax” on his show Tuesday night, claiming it’s simply a “conspiracy theory.” His commentary comes just days after a gunman, who allegedly cited racist, anti-immigrant motivations , shot and killed at least 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center.

Trump and Carlson have both used language about an “invasion” of immigrants at the southern border, which was apparently echoed by the shooter in El Paso. Carlson’s show also lost advertisers in December after he said immigrants could make the United States “poorer and dirtier.”

The TV host’s remarks dismissing white supremacy’s threat run counter to evidence produced by the nation’s top law enforcement officials just weeks ago, when FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress that most of the bureau’s recent domestic terror arrests involved some form of white supremacy.

“The whole thing is a lie,” Carlson said of white supremacy. “It’s actually not a real problem in America.”

According to an analysis from the Washington Post on Tuesday, violence tied to white supremacy and other far-right ideologies has killed roughly as many Americans since the Sept. 11 attacks as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State combined.

