No injuries after USA Today headquarters evacuated over report of person with weapon
Police in Virginia say they have found “no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries” after responding to a report of a person with a weapon at the Gannett Building in McLean.
USA Today said its headquarters were evacuated while police responded. Officers were continuing to clear the scene Wednesday afternoon.
USA Today employees posted photos of their colleagues evacuating the building as the situation unfolded Wednesday. The paper reported there was a heavy police presence at the scene.
We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/EF8DJQCqsN— Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) August 7, 2019
Police asked people to avoid the area.
