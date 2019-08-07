Waffle House chair, ex-housekeeper settle sex tape lawsuit

The padlocks are coming out again for Sears stores. The struggling retailer will shutter 26 more of its large-format Sears and Kmart stores in late October, it revealed on its website. Any of the locations with auto centers will close those divisions in late August, it said. Liquidation sales are expected to start as soon as next week. The Kmart store in Palmer is among those that will close. The once-dominant chain, which has already closed more than 100 locations, is trying to rebuild itself by investing in smaller footprint stores, a key tenet of its turnaround plan. BLOOMBERG

DELIVERY

FedEx cutting ties with Amazon

FedEx is severing ties with Amazon as the online retailer builds out its own delivery fleet and becomes more of a threat. The announcement Wednesday that FedEx would no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon comes two months after the delivery company said it was terminating its air delivery contract with Amazon. Amazon.com Inc. is building its own fleet of ground and air transportation to have more control of how its packages are delivered and cut its reliance on FedEx, UPS, and the US Postal Service. The Seattle-based company has been leasing jets, building several package-sorting hubs at airports, and launching a program that lets contractors start businesses delivering packages in vans stamped with the Amazon logo. ASSOCIATED PRESS

RESTAURANTS

Waffle House chairman, former housekeeper settle lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in a seven-year long dispute between Waffle House Chairman Joseph Rogers Jr. and his former housekeeper, who secretly recorded them having sex. The confidential deal was announced moments after Rogers’s attorney gave his opening statement in a civil trial Tuesday in a Georgia courtroom. News outlets report the terms weren’t disclosed and both sides declined to comment. Rogers accused his former housekeeper Mye Brindle in a lawsuit filed in 2012 of recording their sexual encounters in an attempt to extort him. Rogers also sued Brindle’s attorneys for allegedly conspiring with her. Brindle said she recorded the acts as proof of Rogers’s repeated sexual harassment. Brindle and her attorneys were indicted on unlawful surveillance charges but were cleared last year. ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

taking a lightsaber to disney’s profits

The force may be with them, but the bucks, apparently, are not. Walt Disney Co. shares took their worst tumble in nearly four years after the opening of the most highly anticipated theme-park attraction in the company’s history fell flat, hammering results in its latest quarter. Profit at the company’s domestic resorts slumped in the period, which was marked by the ballyhooed opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the largest addition ever to the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif. A second version of the space-themed land opens in Florida this month. The earnings shortfall was a shock to investors who were counting on Disney’s market-dominating theme parks and films to shoulder the burden of growth as the company goes head to head with Netflix Inc. in streaming. BLOOMBERG

PHARMACIES

CVS raises earnings forecast once again

CVS Health Corp. raised its 2019 earnings forecast for the second time this year after topping Wall Street’s estimates, driven by growing revenue and profit at the drug-benefits unit. The company, based in Woonsocket, R.I., expects adjusted earnings for the year to be $6.89 to $7 per share, an increase from its May forecast of $6.75 to $6.90. CVS’s success as a mix of corner pharmacies, drug-benefit services, and health insurance is a contrast to its competitors. While CVS raised its forecast, retail rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has been slashing costs and closing stores — including Tuesday’s announcement that it would shut down 200 more US locations. BLOOMBERG

SOCIAL

Match Group shares soar, fueled by Tinder subscriber growth

Like striking a match to a tinder box? Explosive growth at the dating app Tinder is propelling Match Group Inc. shares to record highs. The dating company gave an optimistic earnings report and outlook, fueled by Tinder’s growth. The shares gained as much as 24 percent, the most intraday since May 2016. Match is owned by billionaire Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp. Since going public in 2015, Match has quadrupled its market capitalization, largely driven by explosive growth in Tinder, the app where people swipe right on photos of prospective dates to indicate romantic interest. BLOOMBERG

REAL ESTATE

Prices retreat in some of the costliest markets

Home prices slipped in some of the costliest US markets in the second quarter, a sign that would-be buyers are sitting out the competition for a scarcity of affordable properties. The median price for a previously owned single-family house increased 4.3 percent from a year earlier to $279,600, the National Association of Realtors said in a report Wednesday. Prices climbed in 162 of 178 metropolitan areas measured. The high-cost regions of San Jose, San Francisco, and Honolulu were among those where prices fell. Median single-family prices in Greater Boston were up 2.2 percent over the second quarter in 2018, to $506,700. BLOOMBERG

MEDIA

For New York Times, the news is not good

The New York Times is having a week from hell. After the publisher drew flak for a headline earlier this week on President Trump and suffered a legal setback against Sarah Palin on Tuesday, the company warned that advertising revenue would decline sharply this quarter. The outlook sent New York Times Co. shares down 20 percent Wednesday — their worst intraday plunge in almost seven years — and cast a shadow on what had been an upbeat year for the Gray Lady. The stock was up 60 percent in 2019 through Tuesday, fueled by signs that the 168-year-old publisher is successfully pivoting to the digital age. The Times expects ad revenue to decrease by a percentage in the high-single digits in the third quarter. The stock rout was another headache in a week full of them. On Monday, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke slammed the newspaper for running the print headline “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism,” which he and other critics said mischaracterized the story in favor of the president. New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet acknowledged to the Daily Beast that it was a “bad headline” but noted that it was quickly changed. On Tuesday, the Times learned that it must face a defamation lawsuit by Palin, the former Alaska governor, over an editorial that linked her to the shooting of Arizona lawmaker Gabrielle Giffords. BLOOMBERG

APPAREL

Nike buys Boston analytics company

Nike Inc. has purchased a data-science firm that it believes will provide insight into what its customers want, and how to deliver it. The acquisition of Boston-based Celect dovetails with Nike’s biggest initiative — its digital presence. In just the past year, Nike has opened a new type of retail store, enhanced its member app, and unveiled a new product line, all of which is centered on learning more about its customers on an individual level. Celect, which last year raised $15 million from a handful of investors, offers predictive analytics that will help Nike optimize retail inventory and predict consumer patterns. BLOOMBERG