Andrew McCabe sues FBI over firing, alleges plot by Trump to oust those disloyal to him

WASHINGTON — Andrew McCabe, the acting FBI director who authorized an investigation into President Trump for ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice, filed a lawsuit against the bureau and the Justice Department on Wednesday, alleging he was illegally demoted and fired as part of a plot by Trump to remove those who were not loyal to him.

McCabe asked that a federal judge declare his termination a ‘‘legal nullity’’ and essentially allow him to retire from the FBI as planned, with all the benefits that would have afforded him. He was fired from the bureau in March 2018, a little more than 24 hours before McCabe was set to retire, costing him significant retirement benefits. The termination came after the inspector general found that McCabe made an unauthorized disclosure to the media, then lied about it.