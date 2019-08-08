California man kills four in crime spree
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The man who killed four people and wounded two others in random stabbings across two Southern California cities is a gang member with a violent criminal record who had served time in prison, authorities said Thursday.
Zachary Castaneda ‘‘could have injured or killed many other people’’ had he not been arrested Wednesday while carrying out attacks and robberies during the two-hour wave of violence that began in Garden Grove, the city’s police Chief Tom DaRe said.
Castaneda was taken into custody when he walked out of a convenience store in the neighboring city of Santa Ana, dropping a knife and a gun he had taken from a security guard he had just killed, police said.
Castaneda has a conviction for possession of meth for sale while armed with an assault rifle, DaRe said. Investigators were still putting together his criminal history, he said. Officials didn’t specify what crimes sent Castaneda to prison or when he was released.
The violence appeared to be random and the only known motive seem to be ‘‘robbery, hate, homicide,’’ Garden Grove police Lieutenant Carl Whitney told reporters.
