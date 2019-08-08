Man claims President Trump inspired him to attack 13-year-old who wore hat during national anthem, lawyer says

An attorney for the Montana man accused of slamming a 13-year-old boy’s head into the ground for not removing his hat during the national anthem says President Trump’s rhetoric is partially to blame for his client’s actions.

Earlier this week, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone identified 39-year-old Curt James Brockway as a suspect in the alleged Saturday night assault. According to court documents filed in Mineral County, Brockway reportedly told investigators that he asked the boy to take off his hat as the anthem began to play at a local rodeo. When the youth cursed back at him instead, Brockway claimed, he ‘‘lifted him into the air, and slammed the boy into the ground.’’ The attack reportedly fractured the boy’s skull and left him with a concussion.