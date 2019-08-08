214 mayors, including Boston’s Walsh, call on Senate to reconvene and pass background check bills

McConnell, who has strongly opposed background checks in the past, made his remarks in an interview with a Kentucky radio host, Terry Meiners of WHAS in Louisville. While he did not support a bill requiring background checks, his remarks appeared to underscore the possibility of a shift in the politics of Washington’s divisive gun debate.

“There is a lot of support for that,” he said.

WASHINGTON — Under intense pressure to take action on gun safety in the wake of two weekend massacres, Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, expressed a new willingness Thursday to consider a measure expanding background checks for all gun purchasers, saying it will be “front and center” in a coming Senate debate on how to respond to gun violence.

McConnell has refused to take up a background checks bill passed by the House because President Trump has threatened to veto it. But Trump appears increasingly open to the idea and said recently there is “great appetite for it.”

McConnell told Meiners that he had spoken with Trump and said the president was “very much open to this discussion.”

In the interview, McConnell said a background checks bill would likely be considered along with legislation creating incentives for states to adopt so-called red flag laws, which authorize courts to issue special protective orders to take away firearms from those deemed dangerous.

He also said he expects discussion of an assault weapons ban, which is favored by Democrats but highly unlikely to pass in a Republican-controlled Senate.

“I think the urgency of this is not lost on any of us, because we’ve seen too many of these horrendous acts,” he said.

But McConnell said he did not intend to bring the Senate back into session from its August recess, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked again on Thursday that he do. He said he wanted Senate staff members to work on gun safety legislation so the chamber could take something up when it returns in September.

In a statement issued just after McConnell spoke, the leader of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, said his group “opposes any legislation that unfairly infringes upon the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

He did not specifically say whether that included red flag laws and background checks. But the group has opposed such measures in the past, and LaPierre said that “many proposals are nothing more than ‘soundbite solutions’ — which fail to address the root of the problem, confront criminal behavior, or make our communities safer.”

More than 200 mayors — including a half-dozen whose cities have experienced recent high-profile mass shootings — wrote to Senate leaders Thursday, urging the chamber to reconvene to pass legislation strengthening background checks for gun buyers.

‘‘The tragic events in El Paso and Dayton this weekend are just the latest reminders that our nation can no longer wait for our federal government to take the actions necessary to prevent people who should not have access to firearms from being able to purchase them,’’ said the letter, signed by 214 mayors, including more than a dozen Republicans.

Those who signed include El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, a Republican, and Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat. Separate shootings left 31 dead in their two cities over the weekend.

The mayors of several other cities that have experienced mass shootings in recent years were also on board, including those of Annapolis, Md.; Orlando, Fla.; Parkland, Fla., and Pittsburgh.

The mayors are asking the Senate to return from recess to pass two bills that were approved earlier this year by the Democratic-led House.

In the aftermath of the weekend shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Senate minority leader Charles Schumer, Democrat of New York, urged McConnell to call senators back.

‘‘To @SenateMajLdr McConnell: No more games,’’ Schumer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. ‘‘Gavel the Senate back into session and let’s vote on the bipartisan, House-passed universal background checks legislation immediately.’’

In late February, the Democratic-led House approved the first major new firearms restrictions to advance in a generation. The proposed bill would amend federal gun laws to require background checks for all gun sales and most transfers.

Federally licensed dealers are required to run background checks on people who buy guns, but private sellers who are not federally licensed are not. Under the bill, private parties would have to seek out a federal licensee to facilitate a gun deal.

The next day, the chamber passed a separate bill that would extend the time for the government to complete a background check on someone trying to buy a gun from a licensed dealer.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.