Puerto Rico, with three governors in a week, considers a fourth

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A day after Puerto Rico got its third governor in less than a week following angry street protests, top officials from new leader Wanda Vázquez’s own party were talking openly Thursday about their desire to see a fourth take over the position.

Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who played a key role in the successful court challenge to the swearing-in of Pedro Pierluisi after Governor Ricardo Rosselló resigned, publicly backed Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González — Puerto Rico’s representative to the US Congress — to become governor. Party allies appeared to fall in line.

‘‘The leadership . . . basically agrees that Jenniffer should be the governor,’’ said José Meléndez of the New Progressive Party. ‘‘It is a matter that must be treated bit by bit because we do not know what is in the mind of Wanda Vázquez.’’