Puerto Rico, with three governors in a week, considers a fourth
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A day after Puerto Rico got its third governor in less than a week following angry street protests, top officials from new leader Wanda Vázquez’s own party were talking openly Thursday about their desire to see a fourth take over the position.
Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who played a key role in the successful court challenge to the swearing-in of Pedro Pierluisi after Governor Ricardo Rosselló resigned, publicly backed Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González — Puerto Rico’s representative to the US Congress — to become governor. Party allies appeared to fall in line.
‘‘The leadership . . . basically agrees that Jenniffer should be the governor,’’ said José Meléndez of the New Progressive Party. ‘‘It is a matter that must be treated bit by bit because we do not know what is in the mind of Wanda Vázquez.’’
For González to become governor, she would have to be nominated to the open secretary of state position and confirmed. Then Vázquez would have to resign, though the new governor said she did not intend to step down despite previous comments that she didn’t want the job.
ASSOCIATED PRESS