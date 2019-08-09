Judge tells restaurant iguana thrower: Don’t brag about it

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has told a man who threw an iguana at a restaurant manager that he’s not allowed to brag about the crime.

Forty-nine-year-old Arnold Teeter pleaded guilty Thursday to cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

Painesville Municipal Judge Michael Cicconetti sentenced Teeter to two years of probation. The conditions also include that Teeter cannot live in a home with animals for five years.