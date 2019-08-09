Michael Brown’s father seeks new investigation into killing

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, his father is urging the top St. Louis County prosecutor to reopen an investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old.

Michael Brown Sr. spoke Friday outside the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, St. Louis County’s first black prosecutor, took office in January after his stunning defeat of seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch.