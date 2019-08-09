Ex-US Olympic dressage athlete charged with attempted murder

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympic dressage athlete is accused of shooting a woman at his New Jersey farm where he trains equestrian athletes.

Prosecutors in Morris County on Thursday charged 54-year-old Michael Barisone with two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Authorities say police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at Barisone Dressage in Washington Township on Wednesday. A man was also injured, and a handgun was recovered.