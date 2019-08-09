scorecardresearch

Ex-US Olympic dressage athlete charged with attempted murder

Associated Press August 9, 2019, 11 minutes ago
Michael Barisone, pictured in June of 2009, atop his horse Olympus at the U.S. Dressage Championships in Gladstone, N.J,. The former U.S. Olympic dressage athlete is accused of shooting a woman at his New Jersey farm where he trains equestrian athletes.
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympic dressage athlete is accused of shooting a woman at his New Jersey farm where he trains equestrian athletes.

Prosecutors in Morris County on Thursday charged 54-year-old Michael Barisone with two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Authorities say police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at Barisone Dressage in Washington Township on Wednesday. A man was also injured, and a handgun was recovered.

Authorities have not released their names or conditions.

According to his website, Barisone was a member of the 2008 Olympic team and the 1997 gold medal-winning Nations Cup team in Hickstead, England. It says he has coached Olympians and is a member of the U.S. Equestrian Federation’s board of directors.

It was not immediately possible to reach Barisone, whose voice mailbox was full.