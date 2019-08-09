El Paso shooting suspect confessed, said he was targeting Mexicans, detective says

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart confessed after surrendering and said he had been targeting Mexicans.

El Paso Detective Adrian Garcia said in an arrest warrant affidavit that Patrick Crusius emerged with his hands up from a vehicle stopped at an intersection shortly after last Saturday’s attack and told officers, ‘‘I'm the shooter.’’