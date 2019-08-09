In rare media briefing, Pentagon officials seek to depoliticize massive military cloud project

Esper faces the challenge of moving forward with a long-planned military technology project while also establishing working relationships with the president and powerful members of Congress.

The briefing follows several weeks of relative turmoil for the small Defense Department team in charge of the project, in which President Trump and three US senators have lobbied newly confirmed Defense Secretary Mark Esper directly on the matter.

WASHINGTON — In a discussion with reporters Friday in the Pentagon’s media briefing room, two of the Defense Department’s highest-ranking technology officials sought to depoliticize the JEDI cloud effort, a controversial cloud computing project that could be worth up to $10 billion.

On Friday morning Defense Department Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy, a former JP Morgan executive, was joined by Lieutenant General John ‘‘Jack’’ Shanahan, who leads the Pentagon’s new Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. Deasy insisted the president is playing no role in selecting which company wins the contract. He said the long-awaited contract would not be awarded until Esper has had enough time to make a decision, and that they had scheduled a series of educational sessions in the coming weeks to fully brief him on the matter.

And they made a strong case for why the Defense Department needs to move forward with the so-called ‘‘enterprise cloud’’ as soon as possible, alluding to a not-so-distant future in which robots and algorithms could define how wars are fought and won. In a possible reaction to the president’s interest, China was at the center of their pitch.

‘‘We don’t want to waste any time moving forward, because our adversaries are moving ahead at their own pace, whether it’s with Alibaba, Baidu, or Tencent,’’ Shanahan said, referring to China’s big tech companies. ‘‘With the level of investment and the amount of people [China] is throwing at the problem, they are moving forward at a very rapid pace.’’

The contract, called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure or ‘JEDI,’ has attracted intense interest from four of America’s West Coast tech giants: Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM. The opportunity could be worth up to $10 billion over a 10-year period, giving the winner tremendous influence moving forward. Defense Department officials have insisted on the need to give the contract to only one provider, and have thrown out initial bids from Oracle and IBM.

DOD also hopes the project will bring order to a sprawling worldwide information network in which sensitive intelligence is stored in hundreds of mainframes and smaller clouds, often walled off from deployed troops who could use that information.

‘‘We have a bunch of siloed solutions we have built, we work with a lot of vendors currently, but we have never stepped back and tried to create an enterprise cloud,’’ Deasy said.

Oracle and IBM have sharply criticized the Pentagon’s winner-take-all strategy for JEDI, arguing that approach will hamper innovation. They have charged that the process is rigged in favor of Amazon Web Services, and have unsuccessfully sued to block the award.

Amazon executives have praised the single-award approach, arguing that such an approach will allow the Defense Department to move more quickly with its limited tech workforce.

For 18 months, that dispute played out mostly in closed-door hearings at the Government Accountability Office and Court of Federal Claims, which handle disputes over federal money. But in recent weeks the contract has seen a level of political scrutiny that is exceedingly rare for procurement matters.

Trump recently asked Esper, during his first days on the job, to reexamine the process because of concerns the contract would go to Amazon. Esper said in an interview last week he was ‘‘taking a hard look’’ at the contract, and confirmed that he had heard from the administration as well as lawmakers from both parties.

In response to a Washington Post article detailing the president’s intervention, Democratic Senators Mark Warner of Virginia and Jack Reed of Rhode Island wrote a letter to Esper, expressing concerns Trump may have acted inappropriately.

‘‘The integrity of our federal procurement process rests in large part on its insulation from undue political influence, so that sound technical and business judgments can be used to make data- and evidence-based decisions,’’ the two Senators wrote, adding: ‘‘The importance of political noninterference is especially important in the context of Department of Defense.’’

The letter notes that DOD contracts ‘‘must focus on cost, quality, performance, and other considerations directly related to promoting our national security in an increasingly complex global environment.’’