Trump claims support for strengthening background checks, at odds with GOP statements

‘‘I think Republicans are going to be great and lead the charge, along with the Democrats,’’ Trump told reporters shortly before departing for campaign fundraisers in New York.

Appearing outside the White House, Trump claimed that meetings in recent days have already yielded strong congressional support for ‘‘very meaningful background checks’’ and that his party, which has stymied gun control efforts this year by Democrats, would take the lead in passing new legislation after returning from an August recess.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump expressed great confidence Friday that he could rally recalcitrant Republicans around legislation strengthening background checks and persuade the nation’s powerful gun lobby to drop its long-standing opposition to such measures, tasks that proved elusive following other mass shootings on his watch.

Advertisement

The president claimed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, who has refused to allow his chamber to consider House-passed bills strengthening background checks, was now ‘‘totally on board’’ after a conversation between the two men.

In response, a McConnell spokesman said that McConnell had not yet endorsed any legislation since the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio that left 31 dead and dozens injured.

Trump’s previous declarations of support for tougher gun control, including after the deadly Parkland, Florida shooting in February 2018, have foundered in the face of opposition from Republican lawmakers and the National Rifle Association, an organization that strongly backed Trump’s candidacy in 2016.

Trump acknowledged to reporters Friday that there have been previous efforts to strengthen background checks that ‘‘went nowhere.’’

‘‘But there’s never been a president like President Trump,’’ he boasted.

‘‘I have a great relationship with the Republican senators and I really think they’re — they’re looking for me to make — give them a signal,’’ Trump said.

Trump and Senate Republicans are under intense pressure to act in the wake of the shootings, which prompted an outcry over government inaction.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, McConnell said background checks would be among the measures the Senate would consider after returning from its recess and that it would be ‘‘unacceptable’’ for Congress not to take some action.

McConnell has declined to allow the Senate to consider two bills strengthening background checks that passed the House in February, both of which Trump threatened to veto.

Trump’s comments outside the White House echoed morning tweets in which he also said he had been speaking with leaders of the NRA ‘‘so that their very strong views can be fully represented and respected.’’

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he is hopeful that the NRA, whose members he called ‘‘great patriots,’’ can be persuaded to support ‘‘very meaningful background checks.’’

‘‘I think in the end . . . the NRA will either be there or will maybe be a little more neutral, and that would be okay too,’’ Trump said.

National Rifle Association chief executive Wayne LaPierre said in a statement this week that he would not discuss conversations with Trump.

‘‘But I can confirm that the NRA opposes any legislation that unfairly infringes upon the rights of law-abiding citizens,’’ he said. ‘‘The inconvenient truth is this: The proposals being discussed by many would not have prevented the horrific tragedies in El Paso and Dayton. Worse, they would make millions of law-abiding Americans less safe and less able to defend themselves and their loved ones.’’

Advertisement

In a tweet Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, said that if Trump ‘‘needs the NRA’s sign off for background checks legislation, it will be nearly impossible to accomplish anything meaningful to address gun violence.’’

The Washington Post reported this week that Trump had repeatedly told lawmakers and aides in private conversations that he is open to endorsing extensive background checks in the wake of the two mass shootings, prompting a warning from the NRA and concerns among White House aides.

Early in his tenure, at the NRA’s urging, Trump signed legislation that repealed an Obama-era regulation designed to prevent certain mentally ill people from purchasing firearms.

McConnell said Thursday that he spoke to Trump about the Senate working on legislation to tighten gun laws after the August recess.

In his first interview since the weekend massacres, McConnell specifically mentioned expanding background checks on gun purchases and ‘‘red-flag’’ laws, which would allow authorities to confiscate a firearm from someone deemed a risk to themselves or the public.

‘‘Those are two items that will be front and center as we see what we can come together on and pass,’’ McConnell said on a Kentucky radio station.

At the same time, McConnell, who faces reelection next year, underscored the difficulty in reaching consensus on a divisive issue. Congress has not passed significant gun control legislation since the 1990s.

Just two Republican senators — Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania and Susan Collins of Maine — have been on record in support of expanding background check laws, specifically through a bill Toomey drafted with Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.