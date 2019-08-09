Walmart pulls violent video game signs

Walmart has also faced pressure from Democratic politicians and supporters of gun control to end or limit its sale of guns. But there has been no change to the retailer’s gun sales policy, said Randy Hargrove, a spokesman for Walmart.

The move came as Republican leaders, including President Trump and Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, have drawn a link between deadly shootings and video games, despite researchers’ conclusions that there is no strong connection.

As Walmart scrambles to respond to a shooting at a supercenter in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 people last weekend, the retailer announced that it would remove video game displays and other signs or videos that show violence.

Advertisement

“We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and it does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment,” Hargrove said. “We are focused on assisting our associates and their families, as well as supporting the community, as we continue a thoughtful and thorough review of our policies.”

The memo told employees to “review your store for any signing or displays that contain violent images or aggressive behavior.”

It also said employees should make sure that “no movies depicting violence are playing in the Electronics section” and that “any hunting season videos that may be playing in Sporting Goods” should be turned off.

Also this week, ESPN and ABC decided to postpone coverage of an invitational for players of “Apex Legends,” a battle royale-style video game, at the X-Games in Minneapolis out of respect for the victims of recent shootings.

On Friday, at least four Democratic presidential candidates, including Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, called on Walmart to stop selling guns.

On Thursday, a man with a loaded rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition walked into a Walmart in Missouri, alarming shoppers before he was detained by an armed off-duty firefighter and arrested by police.