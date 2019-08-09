Wolf-dog hybrid captured after escape from Florida sanctuary

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A wolf-dog hybrid that escaped from a Florida sanctuary after jumping a 10-foot (3-meter) fence has been captured.

News outlets report that something startled Eva on Wednesday morning at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary, prompting her to jump the fence.

Sanctuary spokeswoman Cindee Woolley says Eva was spotted in the afternoon and shot with a tranquilizer but ran off before the sedation took effect.