Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers angered by his death

But that chance ended abruptly Saturday, when Epstein, 66, was found lifeless in his cell at a Manhattan federal jail. Officials said he had hanged himself.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, was believed to have recruited dozens of girls and young women into his orbit, and many anticipated that new federal charges in Manhattan filed last month would lead to a public airing of allegations of sexual abuse that had been obscured for years.

NEW YORK — The suicide of Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday left his accusers around the country stunned and angered that they would never see him face a full reckoning for his exploits, after coming so close.

Advertisement

Several accusers, some speaking through lawyers, said they hoped authorities would continue their investigation, focusing on other people in Epstein’s circle who they said had helped recruit, train, and coerce his victims.

Robbie Kaplan, an attorney representing an accuser who was a minor at the time of the conduct and was included in the federal indictment, said they “will continue to fight tirelessly on their behalf not only to seek justice, but also to ensure that all of the facts of his monstrous crimes become known to the world.”

That may happen. Geoffrey S. Berman, the US attorney in Manhattan, said Saturday that the suicide was disturbing but his office would continue to investigate, noting that Epstein’s indictment included a conspiracy count.

“To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you,” Berman said in a statement.

Epstein’s suicide came a day after a federal appeals court released a cache of previously sealed documents, including depositions that revealed disturbing details about Epstein’s conduct. One accuser, Virginia Giuffre, said in depositions that she had been kept as a “sex slave” with the assistance of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime confidante.

Advertisement

Maxwell, in another deposition in the case, called Giuffre’s accusations “an absolute lie.” Her lawyers could not be reached for comment Saturday. A day earlier, their office had said they were out of the country and unavailable to comment.

David Boies, a New York attorney working with a number of women who say they were victimized by Epstein, including Giuffre, said his death was the end of just one chapter.

“Jeffrey Epstein did not act, and could not have done what he did, alone,” Boies said. “Justice demands that those who acted with him also be held accountable.”

His colleague, Sigrid McCawley, added, “The victims await the true justice they have sought and deserve.”

A range of accusers had previously worked with investigators who had been building a case against Epstein more than a decade ago.

He avoided federal charges from that case thanks to a plea agreement in 2008 that allowed him to admit to state charges of solicitation of prostitution from a minor. He served 13 months in jail but was allowed to leave the jail for 12 hours a day, six days a week, to work at his office in Florida.

Epstein’s case resurged in recent months after a Miami Herald investigation last year further examined that plea agreement.

Epstein was arrested last month at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and charged by Manhattan federal prosecutors with sex trafficking of girls as young as 14, renewing hope among his accusers that he would face overdue accountability.

Advertisement

Jennifer Araoz, who said she had been raped by Epstein after being recruited outside her Manhattan high school in 2001, said she was angry he would not have to face anyone in court.

“We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed, the pain and trauma he caused so many people,” Araoz said in a statement.

The new documents and details emerging in the case have raised extensive questions about the scope of Epstein’s network — which appears to have spanned from New York to New Mexico to the Caribbean — the number of victimized girls, and the help he received from loyal companions.

Jack Scarola, a Florida attorney who represents additional women, said the victims regretted that they might not get answers and that the chance to hold Epstein responsible may have died with him.

“My primary reaction is that Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have been once again failed by the justice system and cheated out of an opportunity for justice,” he said.

Scarola said he was stunned that Epstein had not been on suicide watch, given both his high profile and that prison officials suspected he had attempted to kill himself last month. Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after he was found injured in his cell on July 23, but he was taken off six days later, according to an official familiar with his detention.

Advertisement

Authorities did not immediately explain why he was taken off suicide watch. The FBI said it was investigating, and Attorney General William Barr said in a statement that a special inquiry would be opened into what had happened.

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody,” Barr said.

Spencer Kuvin, another attorney, said one of his clients was feeling some sense of closure that the person who had wronged her was gone forever. But she was also frustrated again that he would not answer for his crimes in court, Kuvin said.

“I think that she’s in shock,” Kuvin said.