Trump says Kim wants to meet again, apologized for missile tests

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — President Trump said Saturday that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to meet once again to ‘‘start negotiations’’ after joint US-South Korea military exercises end. He also said Kim apologized for the recent short-range missile tests that have rattled US allies in the region.

Trump tweeted more details from the ‘‘beautiful’’ three-page letter he told reporters Friday that he’d received from Kim. Trump, who is on vacation at his golf club in New Jersey, said Kim spent much of his letter complaining about ‘‘the ridiculous and expensive exercises,’’ which North Korea sees as a threat.

He said Kim offered him ‘‘a small apology’’ for the recent tests and assured him ‘‘that this testing would stop when the exercises end.’’