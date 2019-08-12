Firefighter was dad to 3 of 5 kids killed in day care blaze
ERIE, Pa. — Three of five children killed in a fire at a home child-care center in Pennsylvania were the children of a volunteer firefighter who was responding to another call, an official said Monday.
Luther Jones’s two daughters and a son were trapped in a blaze in the lakeside city of Erie while he was responding to a call for what turned out to be a malfunctioning alarm, said Lawrence Park Township Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Crotty.
The Erie Fire Department said the dead range in age from 8 months to 7 years. The owner was hospitalized after the fire Sunday. Erie fire officials said the children were staying overnight at a house that had been turned into a day-care center.
Advertisement
The mother of Jones’s three children, Shevona Overton, who said she is also the mother of another child killed, told WICU that she had ‘‘lost a piece of me that can never be replaced.’’
‘‘I’m just so hurt my babies are gone,’’ she said. ‘‘I love them dearly. I just hurt inside knowing that my kids were fighting and hurting in that fire.”
The blaze, reported at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, was funneling out of every first-floor window when firefighters arrived, Erie Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told the Erie Times-News.
associated press