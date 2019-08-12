Firefighter was dad to 3 of 5 kids killed in day care blaze

ERIE, Pa. — Three of five children killed in a fire at a home child-care center in Pennsylvania were the children of a volunteer firefighter who was responding to another call, an official said Monday.

Luther Jones’s two daughters and a son were trapped in a blaze in the lakeside city of Erie while he was responding to a call for what turned out to be a malfunctioning alarm, said Lawrence Park Township Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Crotty.

The Erie Fire Department said the dead range in age from 8 months to 7 years. The owner was hospitalized after the fire Sunday. Erie fire officials said the children were staying overnight at a house that had been turned into a day-care center.