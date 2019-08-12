Maryland panel on lynching begins study of killings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland commission that will research at least 40 lynchings committed in the state between 1854 and 1933 and make recommendations about reconciliation held its first meeting Monday.

The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission meeting was largely organizational.

‘‘We have never really looked at it, looked at the facts,’’ said Joseline Pena-Melnyk, a Democrat who sponsored legislation this year to create the panel. ‘‘This commission is going to hold hearings and regional hearings throughout the state of Maryland where these lynchings took place.’’