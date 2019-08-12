Prosecutors say Ohio shooter’s friend bought him armor

A longtime friend of the Dayton, Ohio, gunman bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine, and a gun accessory used in the mass shooting, but there’s no indication that the man knew that his friend was planning a massacre, federal agents said Monday.

Ethan Kollie first spoke with investigators just hours after the shooting and later said he bought the equipment and kept it at his apartment, so Connor Betts’s parents would not find it, according to a court document.

Kollie also said that about 10 weeks ago he helped Betts assemble the AR-15-style gun used in the shooting, the court filing said.