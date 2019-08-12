Prosecutors say Ohio shooter’s friend bought him armor
A longtime friend of the Dayton, Ohio, gunman bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine, and a gun accessory used in the mass shooting, but there’s no indication that the man knew that his friend was planning a massacre, federal agents said Monday.
Ethan Kollie first spoke with investigators just hours after the shooting and later said he bought the equipment and kept it at his apartment, so Connor Betts’s parents would not find it, according to a court document.
Kollie also said that about 10 weeks ago he helped Betts assemble the AR-15-style gun used in the shooting, the court filing said.
Federal investigators emphasized that there was no evidence that Kollie knew how Betts would use the equipment or that Kollie intentionally took part in the planning.
The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Kollie that they said were unrelated to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton.
Early that day, Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. Officers killed Betts within 30 seconds.
Kollie ‘‘was as shocked and surprised as everyone else that Mr. Betts committed the massacre,’’ said his attorney, Nick Gounaris.
associated press