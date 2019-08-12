Study: Asian carp could find plenty of food in Lake Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Asian carp are likely to find enough food to spread farther if they establish breeding populations in Lake Michigan, reinforcing the importance of preventing the invasive fish from gaining a foothold, scientists said Monday.

A study led by University of Michigan researchers found that despite a drop-off in plankton, the lake has enough dietary options to sustain individual fish that venture away from nutrient-rich shoreline areas.

That improves the carp’s prospects for colonizing large sections of Lake Michigan and eventually spreading to the other Great Lakes.