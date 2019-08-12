Study: Asian carp could find plenty of food in Lake Michigan
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Asian carp are likely to find enough food to spread farther if they establish breeding populations in Lake Michigan, reinforcing the importance of preventing the invasive fish from gaining a foothold, scientists said Monday.
A study led by University of Michigan researchers found that despite a drop-off in plankton, the lake has enough dietary options to sustain individual fish that venture away from nutrient-rich shoreline areas.
That improves the carp’s prospects for colonizing large sections of Lake Michigan and eventually spreading to the other Great Lakes.
Asian carp were imported to gobble up algae in Deep South sewage lagoons and fish farms. They escaped into the Mississippi River .
associated press