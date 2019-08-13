CNN backs Chris Cuomo after he’s caught in confrontation on video

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it completely supports anchor Chris Cuomo after he was seen on video threatening to push a man down some stairs during a confrontation after the man apparently called him ‘‘Fredo,’’ in a seeming reference to the ‘‘Godfather’’ movies.

The video appeared Monday on a conservative YouTube channel. Host Brandon Recor told The Washington Post the exchange happened Sunday at a bar in Shelter Island, New York, after a man approached Cuomo for a picture. The man made the video.

It doesn’t show the ‘‘Fredo’’ reference but depicts Cuomo’s profanity-laced reaction as he characterizes the comment as an anti-Italian slur. The man says he thought ‘‘Fredo’’ was Cuomo’s name.