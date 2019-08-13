FBI agents arrive at Jeffrey Epstein’s former island estate
NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein’s death cut short a prosecution that could have pulled back the curtain on his activities and his connections to celebrities and presidents, though Attorney General William Barr vowed Monday that the case will continue ‘‘against anyone who was complicit with Epstein.’’
According to police reports obtained by the AP, investigators believed Epstein had a team of recruiters and employees who lined up underage girls for him.
ABC News aired video Monday of FBI agents and police arriving by boat at a private island in the US Virgin Islands where Epstein had an estate.
Documents submitted by his lawyers in a bail request after his arrest in July indicated his primary residence was his compound on the island of Little St. James in the US Virgin Islands.
Advertisement