Police investigate report of attack on comedian Andy Dick

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Comedian Andy Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter. City police say they’re investigating ‘‘a possible assault involving an individual identified as Andy Dick.’’

Dick tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that someone punched him early Saturday, knocking him out for 15 minutes.

The comedian and musician is known for his role on the 1990s NBC-TV show ‘‘NewsRadio.’’ He was performing at a nightspot before the alleged assault.