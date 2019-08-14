Woman Who Says Epstein Groomed Her for Sex at 14 Sues His Estate

Other women who have said they were victimized by Epstein said they planned to file lawsuits.

While Epstein’s death ended a federal criminal prosecution on child sex trafficking charges, his estate may still have to defend against civil suits. He was believed to have been worth at least $500 million.

NEW YORK — A New York woman who said Jeffrey Epstein groomed her for sex starting when she was 14 and then raped her a year later sued his estate Wednesday, one of many possible lawsuits that his estate may face after his death by an apparent suicide.

Epstein, 66, died Saturday after he hanged himself in a Manhattan federal jail where he had been held since his arrest in early July, authorities said.

In her lawsuit filed Wednesday, Jennifer Araoz said she was recruited by an unnamed woman outside her Manhattan high school in 2001 before meeting Epstein and giving him erotic massages once or twice a week in his Upper East Side town house.

In 2002, about a year after they met, Epstein pulled Araoz on top of him during a massage and raped her, according to the lawsuit. She did not visit his town house again, she said.

His lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Araoz also sued the women she said helped Epstein, including Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime confidante and the daughter of Robert Maxwell, a British publishing magnate. They also include three unnamed household staffers, including Epstein’s secretary, his maid, and a woman she called “the recruiter.”

Dan Kaiser, Araoz’s lawyer, said his client did not interact with Maxwell at the town house but included Maxwell in the suit because she was “one of the center spokes of this conspiracy.”

“It wasn’t just Jeffrey Epstein,” Kaiser said. Maxwell “helped maintain the ring and is responsible as a coconspirator for the injuries that Jennifer suffered. There was a whole circuit of enablers around him, adults who permitted this to go on.”

Maxwell’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment. She has emphatically denied past accusations that she participated in sex trafficking.

Araoz, 32, first told her story to NBC News in July, after Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on the federal charges. Her lawsuit could be one of many new claims that are filed against the Epstein estate in New York under the new law passed this year.

The law, called the Child Victims Act, expands the amount of time that prosecutors can file sexual abuse charges, and victims can sue for abuse that occurred when they were a minor.

Crucially, the law created a one-year “look-back window,” during which claims that had already passed the statute of limitations could be revived. That window opened Wednesday.

Araoz’s attorneys said they planned to target Epstein’s assets in this suit, which include his properties in New York, Florida, and the US Virgin Islands.

In her lawsuit, Araoz said she was groomed by the unnamed “recruiter” — whom she described as a brunette — outside Talent Unlimited High School.

Meanwhile, according to several law enforcement and prison officials with knowledge of the matter, the two staff members who were guarding the jail unit where Epstein apparently killed himself fell asleep and failed to check on him for about three hours, then falsified records to cover up.

Those disclosures came Tuesday as the two employees were placed on administrative leave and the warden of the jail, the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, was temporarily reassigned, pending the outcome of the investigation into Epstein’s death, the Justice Department said.