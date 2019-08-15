Dayton gunman had cocaine in his system

CINCINNATI — The Montgomery County coroner says the Dayton gunman had cocaine and other drugs in his system at the time of the massing shooting that killed nine people before police fatally shot him.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger said during a Thursday news conference that authorities also found a bag of cocaine on the body of 24-year-old Connor Betts.

The corner also said all fatal gunshot wounds to the nine victims in the mass shooting came from Betts’s weapon, not police.