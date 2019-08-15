NOAA Data Confirms July Was Hottest Month Ever Recorded

US government scientists Thursday confirmed that July was the hottest month on record, edging out the previous record-holder in 2016.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed the global average temperature last month was 62.1 degrees Fahrenheit. That is 0.05 degree Fahrenheit higher than July 2016 and 1.7 degrees higher than the average for the 20th century.

The findings are in line with those of European scientists at the Copernicus Climate Change Service, who said earlier this month that July was 0.07 degree Fahrenheit higher than three years ago. Copernicus, NOAA, and other agencies around the world use different sets of temperature data in their calculations. The NOAA’s dates to 1880.