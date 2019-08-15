Trump team loses in defense of migrant shelters that lacked soap

A federal appeals court dismissed the Trump administration’s argument that its obligation to detain children in safe and sanitary conditions doesn’t necessarily entail providing them with soap, towels, showers, dry clothing, or toothbrushes.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco on Thursday threw out the Trump administration’s challenge to a judge’s order two years ago that minors held at border patrol stations in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas should be provided with personal hygiene items as well as with proper sleeping conditions, reasonably comfortable temperatures, and adequate food and drinking water. The government was attempting to rewrite a 1997 agreement regarding the treatment of children in immigration detention.