US wants new national 911-number just for suicide hotline
NEW YORK (AP) — With suicides on the rise , the U.S. government wants to make the national crisis hotline easier to reach.
Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. Currently, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255). Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.
A law passed last year required the Federal Communications Commission to study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention, like 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. The FCC says in a Wednesday report that there is ‘‘overwhelming support’’ for a three-digit number because it would be easier for distressed people to get help.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he intends to start the process to make that happen.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or planning self-harm, there are resources available to help:
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-273-TALK (8255)
A 24-hour, toll-free, confidential suicide prevention hot line available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
The Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention
An alliance of suicide prevention advocates. The website contains resources and information: www.masspreventssuicide.org
Crisis Text Line
Crisis Text Line is free, 24/7 support for those in crisis. Text 741741 from anywhere in the US to text with a trained Crisis Counselor.
www.crisistextline.org
Text 741741 to talk with a real-life human being trained to bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm through active listening and collaborative problem solving.
Riverside Trauma Center
888-851-2451
Offers services and referrals after traumatic events. The center’s Crisis Response Line is answered 24 hours.
The Trevor Helpline
866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386)
This crisis intervention and suicide prevention hotline is focused on LGBTQ youth.