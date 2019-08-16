California, other states, sue over Trump plan to limit poor immigrants’ access to green cards

The lawsuit is the fourth legal challenge filed this week since administration officials rolled out a new rule on Monday that seeks to redefine who will be eligible for permanent residency and a path to full US citizenship. The rule, set to take effect in mid-October, will give preference to wealthier, educated immigrants who can support themselves, and it will make it more difficult for immigrants who rely on public help or are determined to be likely to need federal assistance.

California, the state with the largest population of immigrants, filed a federal lawsuit Friday hoping to derail the Trump administration’s attempt to deny green cards and visa extensions to foreign nationals who use Medicaid, food stamps, or other public assistance, or might in the future.

Opponents of the new rule argue that punishing legal immigrants who need financial help endangers the health and safety of immigrant families — including US citizen children — and will foist potentially millions of dollars in emergency health care and other costs onto local and state governments, businesses, hospitals, and food banks.

‘‘This cruel policy would force working parents and families across the nation to forgo basic necessities like food, housing, and health care out of fear. That is simply unacceptable,’’ California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement on the lawsuit, which also includes as plaintiffs the District of Columbia, Maine, Pennsylvania, and Oregon. ‘‘In California, we know that welcoming and investing in all communities makes our entire nation stronger. I know this being the son of hard-working, modest immigrants who likely would have been victims of this regressive policy. We will fight this unlawful rule every step of the way.’’

Federal officials say the new rule ensures that immigrants can cover their own expenses in the United States without burdening taxpayers for food, housing, and other costs. US officials note that the change is not retroactive and exempts refugees and asylees who fled persecution for safety in the United States.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said Monday that the so-called public-charge rule will encourage and ensure ‘‘self-reliance and self-sufficiency for those seeking to come to, or to stay in, the United States,’’ and he noted that ‘‘it will also help promote immigrant success in the United States as they seek opportunity here.’’

In a separate lawsuit Friday, nonprofit organizations that serve Asians, Africans, and other immigrant groups in Northern California warned the new rule is fueled by the Trump administration’s ‘‘racial animus’’ and disproportionately targets nonwhite immigrants, urging a federal judge to stop it.

‘‘This pernicious regulation would create a byzantine structure designed to send one message and one message only: ‘If you are not white and wealthy, you are no longer welcome in this country, the land of opportunity,’ ’’ Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, told reporters Friday.

In an unusual move, the nonprofits’ lawsuit challenges the appointment of Cuccinelli to his USCIS post. The nonprofits said Cuccinelli — a former Virginia attorney general, who took over the role in June — technically does not meet the federal criteria needed to serve in the position on an acting basis, and asked the court to declare his appointment and the rule invalid. The lawsuit argues that only someone who has already been confirmed by the Senate or has served in the agency for at least 90 days in the year prior —among other qualifications — is eligible for the role.

Cuccinelli rolled out the new rule on Monday, and the next day Santa Clara County and the city of San Francisco filed a lawsuit to block it in US District Court in the Northern District of California. Three of the lawsuits are filed in the jurisdiction of the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which has heard nearly all of the major immigration litigation challenging Trump’s policies.

On Wednesday, 13 Democratic state attorneys general followed with a separate lawsuit in Washington state, saying the rule is a “radical overhaul’’ of immigration rules, and that it violates the Constitution and other laws. The states are led by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who succeeded Cuccinelli as the state’s top prosecutor in 2014.

USCIS says the new rule applies to all immigrants seeking green cards or visa renewals, mainly from inside the United States because they are the only immigrants who would have access to public benefits.

Officials have said they expect nearly 400,000 immigrants to be subject to the rule every year, though they did not provide an estimate of how many could be denied green cards or other immigration benefits as a result.