Man sought in New York rice cooker scare is in custody

Department officials said the man was found in the Bronx and had been hospitalized, but it was not clear why.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken into custody, Terence Monahan, the New York Police Department’s chief of department, confirmed on Twitter.

NEW YORK — The man who appeared in a widely circulated surveillance photo and was sought in connection with the rice cookers bomb scare in lower Manhattan on Friday was taken into custody Saturday, officials said.

No charges have been filed, and a motive for the placement of the cookers remained unknown, authorities said.

A local sheriff’s office in West Virginia said in a news release that it had been contacted by law enforcement officials and identified the person the police were searching for as Larry K. Griffin II, 25, a former resident of Bruno, W.Va.

The episode began around 7 a.m. Friday after authorities were alerted to two suspicious appliances at the Fulton Street subway station. An hour later, police were alerted to a third suspicious device near a garbage can in the Chelsea neighborhood.

Around 10 a.m., officials announced that all three devices were empty rice cookers and were not dangerous.

Griffin was seen on video leaving two devices on the subway platform at the Fulton Street station. It was unclear whether he placed the third device. All three were the same model rice cooker.

Larry K. Griffin II allegedly left rice cookers in a subway station in New York and in the Chelsea neighborhood. (AP)

John Miller, the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said officials did not know why Griffin had placed the rice cookers in the subway. He said they could have been trash “and this guy picked them up and discarded them.”

The news release from the sheriff’s office in West Virginia said Griffin had been arrested at least three times in the past eight years.

Charges against Griffin included possession of a controlled substance involving weapons and use of obscene material to seduce a minor. He also had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to report and for missing drug screens as part of his pretrial bond supervision, the release said.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, Griffin called his brother, Jason Griffin, in Connecticut, and said he was scared and unsure of what to do as police were searching for him.

Larry Griffin, who moved to New York from West Virginia in May, has a history of mental illness and had been living on the streets, his brother said.

“He thinks being homeless is fun,” Jason Griffin said Friday. “He was collecting stuff and he said that he found three rice cookers in front of a sushi restaurant.”

Tara Brumfield, Griffin’s cousin, told television station WSAZ News Channel 3 that Larry Griffin had a history of picking up items.

“Whether it’s tools or a fishing pole or something like that, he’ll pick up one thing and leave it there and then pick up another and then leave it there, and I’ve watched him do stuff like that a bunch of times,” she said.