Thousands of strangers say goodbye to El Paso shooting victim

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Thousands of strangers from Los Angeles to Tucson have come to El Paso, Texas, to say goodbye to an El Paso shooting victim after hearing that she had few family members.

Antonio Basco is scheduled Saturday to bury his long-time companion, 63-year-old Margie Reckard, who was killed by a gunman who opened fire at an El Paso Walmart this month.