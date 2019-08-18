Allegations of white supremacy roil a farmers market

The accusations exploded into public view after activists and online sleuths used federal court records and the leaked archives of a far-right message board to uncover a digital trail they say connects the couple who own Schooner Creek Farm to an organization that promotes white nationalism and “white American identity.”

It has been a summer of fear, protest, and tension in this college town ever since the popular Saturday morning farmers market was jolted by allegations that a husband and wife who had been longtime sellers of organic tomatoes and kale were also white nationalists.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Justin Williams was baking a tray of gluten-free seeded bread for the next morning’s farmers market when his phone buzzed. It was a friend who grows organic sprouts, nervously wondering if he should bring a shotgun to the market.

The rumors of white supremacy amid the stalls of clover honey and sweet corn left farmers and shoppers reeling: Not even their seemingly placid farmers market was immune from the battles over extremism convulsing the country at a time of rising alarm over white supremacist violence.

In recent weeks, residents packed public meetings to debate whether Schooner Creek should be asked to leave or allowed to stay. There were protests and counterprotests. Some decided to stay away from the turmoil. Others, like Williams’ farmer friend, were so disturbed by the unrest they considered arming themselves.

The situation grew so volatile that Bloomington’s mayor suspended the market late last month over public safety concerns. It abruptly short-circuited the heart of Saturday morning life in this heavily white, liberal town of 85,000 that is home to Indiana University. The market has more than 130 vendors and draws as many as 12,000 people downtown at the height of the growing season.

“It’s been the most challenging, complex, difficult situation this market has faced in its 45-year history,” said Marcia Veldman, the market coordinator.

Anti-fascist protesters showed up one weekend dressed in black to stand in front of Schooner Creek Farm’s vegetable stall. A week later, armed members of a conservative militia group drove into Bloomington to support the farm against what they called anti-fascist enemies. Online, members of white nationalist groups have rallied behind Schooner Creek.

Schooner Creek’s owners deny being white supremacists and say they keep their political beliefs out of the market. They have said on social media that they are being harassed, demonized, and hounded out of the farmers market by left-wing activists because of “a handful of mildly pro-white comments.” They have not been accused of any wrongdoing or violence, and say they are victims of “the cult of the left.”

The farmers did not respond to questions about their beliefs or political activities, but Sarah Dye, one of Schooner Creek’s owners, told the Fox 59 television station that “we absolutely reject supremacy.”

“I am disgusted at the level of lies, misinformation, falsehoods and intimidation by those who do not know me or my family,” she said, calling herself “an identitarian,” with a worldview that “emphasizes the importance of identity.”

Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino, described the European-rooted identitarian movement as repackaged white supremacy that opposed immigration and promoted white identity.

In early August, when police said they were investigating flyers found around Bloomington that showed a hooded Klansman and proclaimed a Klan “neighborhood watch” — a menacing reminder that one of the largest, most powerful branches of the Ku Klux Klan was once centered in Indiana. A police spokesman said they have identified no suspects.

Advertisement

“It wears on you,” Williams, the gluten-free baker, said.

His wife, Brandi, who is biracial, said the couple began worrying for their safety after she spoke at a meeting.

In an e-mail, Dye, who runs Schooner Creek with her husband, Douglas Mackey, said she had no plans to leave the market, despite pressure from activists who now hand out buttons that say “Don’t Buy Veggies From Nazis.”

“I have helped establish other farmers markets in the area and we have strong ties to our community,” Dye wrote. “We look forward to participating in the Bloomington Community Farmers Market for many more years to come.”