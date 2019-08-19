Omar: Go to Israel, see ‘cruel reality of the occupation’

‘‘I would encourage my colleagues to visit, meet with the people we were going to meet with, see the things we were going to see, hear the stories we were going to hear,’’ Omar said at a news conference. ‘‘We cannot let Trump and Netanyahu succeed in hiding the cruel reality of the occupation from us.’’

Omar, of Minnesota, suggested President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were suppressing the lawmakers’ ability to carry out their oversight role.

Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib sharply criticized Israel on Monday for denying them entry to the Jewish state and called on fellow members of Congress to visit while they cannot.

At Trump’s urging, Israel denied entry to Congress’ first two Muslim women over their support for the Palestinian-led boycott movement. Tlaib and Omar, who had planned to visit Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank on a tour organized by a Palestinian group, are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

Tlaib, of Michigan, and Omar were joined Monday by Minnesota residents who said they had been directly affected by travel restrictions in the past. They included Lana Barkawi, a Palestinian American who’s executive and artistic director of Mizna, a cultural group that sponsors the annual Twin Cities Arab Film Fest. The US government denied visas to several Mideast actors and directors who had been invited to participate last year.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley kept up the administration’s criticism of the two lawmakers.

‘‘Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar have a well-documented history of anti-Semitic comments, anti-Semitic social media posts and anti-Semitic relationships,’’ he said in a statement. ‘‘Israel has the right to prevent people who want to destroy it from entering the country — and Democrats’ pointless Congressional inquiries here in America cannot change the laws Israel has passed to protect itself.’’

Associated Press

Romney says climate change is real, humans contribute

Senator Mitt Romney said Monday that he believes climate change is happening and human activity is a significant contributor.

During a speech at the conservative Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City, the senator acknowledged that the position is rare among his fellow Republicans, but one that younger people seem to respond to more strongly than older conservatives.

‘‘In some respects, (by speaking with newer conservatives), I’ll be able to make inroads with some of the young people coming along,’’ he said.

The former GOP presidential nominee has acknowledged climate change before, and said during his 2018 campaign for US Senate in Utah that ‘‘climate realities’’ will make wildfires more common and destructive in the West. His comments Monday took that stance a step further.

Still, Romney said he’s opposed to the Green New Deal economic package intended to fight climate change, calling it ‘‘silliness’’ in part because much of the growth in emissions is coming from developing countries such as India and Brazil rather than the United States.

The United States should instead provide incentives for entrepreneurs to develop cleaner energy sources while also helping people who work in industries that could be left behind, such as coal mining, he added.

Romney discussed the benefits of a carbon tax, a fee based on each ton of carbon dioxide emissions produced by fossil fuels that some major oil companies have adopted. He suggested a portion of the tax revenue could go to coal workers in rural communities that would suffer financially from the move to cleaner power alternatives.

Associated Press

Gillibrand says Franken comeback ‘not my decision’

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat from New York, declined to say Monday whether she opposes a comeback by former senator Al Franken, suggesting that the Minnesota Democrat should make that decision himself.

Gillibrand, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, also defended her call for Franken to resign in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, saying she would make the same decision today.

Gillibrand was the first of the nearly three dozen senators to demand Franken’s resignation. She was asked about Franken in a Washington Post Live interview that comes several weeks after the New Yorker magazine published a piece in which Franken said he ‘‘absolutely’’ regrets stepping down in 2017 before he was able to take part in a hearing by the Senate Ethics Committee.

‘‘We’re a country that believes in second chances,’’ Gillibrand said Monday. ‘‘We believe in someone who has humility, who comes forward to say they’re sorry and they have paid consequences and want to reemerge — that’s always there for everyone. And that’s a decision for someone to make themselves. It’s not my decision. It’s certainly not my responsibility. It’s for someone else to make their own judgments and decisions. But there’s always a path for redemption for anybody.’’

Gillibrand noted that Franken faced eight credible allegations, including two instances of alleged misconduct that took place after his election to the Senate in 2008. One of those allegations was made by a congressional staffer. Gillibrand said she recently spoke with the staffer and that she would ‘‘stand by her today’’ if she had to do it all over again.

Washington Post

Danish official calls idea of buying Greenland ‘absurd’

Greenland is not for sale and President Trump’s idea of buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory in the Arctic from Denmark is ‘‘an absurd discussion,’’ Denmark’s prime minister said.

Mette Frederiksen, who was visiting the world’s largest island to meet Premier Kim Kielsen, told reporters: ‘‘Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant.’’ Frederiksen said Sunday that the Arctic, with resources that Russia and others could exploit for commercial gain, ‘‘is becoming increasingly important to the entire world community.’’

Retreating ice could uncover potential oil and mineral resources in Greenland which, if successfully tapped, could dramatically change the island’s fortunes. However, no oil has yet been found in Greenlandic waters and 80 percent of the island is covered by an ice sheet that is up to 1.9 miles thick.

Trump is expected to visit Denmark Sept. 2-3 as part of his trip to Europe.

Trump said Sunday he is interested in the idea, but it’s not a priority of his administration.

The Air Force currently maintains one base in northern Greenland, Thule Air Force Base, 745 miles south of the North Pole.

Associated Press