President tweets doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over Greenland

APAugust 19, 2019, 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.

Trump jokes on Twitter, ‘‘I promise not to do this to Greenland!’’

Trump acknowledged Sunday that he is ‘‘strategically’’ interested in such a deal, but said it’s not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, ‘‘It’s not No. 1 on the burner.’’

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Trump’s idea of buying it is ‘‘an absurd discussion.’’