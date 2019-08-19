President tweets doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over Greenland
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.
Trump jokes on Twitter, ‘‘I promise not to do this to Greenland!’’
I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
Trump acknowledged Sunday that he is ‘‘strategically’’ interested in such a deal, but said it’s not a priority of his administration. He told reporters, ‘‘It’s not No. 1 on the burner.’’
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and Trump’s idea of buying it is ‘‘an absurd discussion.’’