5 arrested for stealing millions from elderly, disabled vets
SAN ANTONIO — Federal prosecutors said five people were arrested on charges they obtained Social Security and other identifying information to steal millions of dollars from mostly elderly and disabled veterans.
Robert Wayne Boling Jr. was identified in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in San Antonio as the scheme’s mastermind.
Boling was arrested in the Philippines along with two others. Another suspect was arrested in Las Vegas and the fifth in San Diego.
The indictment said the scheme began when one defendant, who was a civilian employee at an Army installation, stole identifying information for thousands of military service personnel that was used to access benefits and steal from bank accounts.
associated press