Canadian boy bitten by shark at Florida beach
FORT LAUDERDALE — A shark bit a Canadian boy in his foot Wednesday while he was vacationing with his family at a Florida beach, officials said.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials told news outlets that the 12-year-old boy was found bleeding with puncture wounds.
He was treated and released at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center.
Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said lifeguards were doing routine physical training when they heard a loud scream coming from the ocean across from the Ritz-Carlton, where the family was staying.
Shark bites are more common in the summer when more people are in the water and ocean currents bring bait fish closer to shore.
