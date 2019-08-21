Drivers following, harassing buses carrying children of migrant workers, Idaho officials say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say drivers have been following and harassing buses transporting the children of seasonal and migrant farmworkers for early childhood education programs in Idaho.

The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that the Community Council of Idaho plans to remove and conceal the ‘‘Migrant and Seasonal Head Start’’ signs on the busses.

The council says staff assumes the harassment experienced by dozens of children and bus drivers across the state stems from some people believing the migrant workers have entered the U.S. illegally.