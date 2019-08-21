Migrant families would face indefinite detention under new Trump rule

The White House has for more than a year pressed the Department of Homeland Security to find a way to eliminate the agreement, known as the Flores settlement, which limits the time children can spend in detention and establishes minimum standards for the holding facilities for families and children. Immigration hard-liners say the move is crucial to halting the flow of migrants across the southwestern border.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled a regulation to allow it to indefinitely detain migrant families who illegally cross the border. The rule replaces a decades-old court agreement that mandates a level of care for migrant children and limits how long the government can hold them in custody.

The administration’s goal with the new rule is deterrence, and its message to families fleeing Central America is blunt: Come here and we will lock you up. Critics say it is the latest in a series of policies by President Trump meant to close off the United States from the rest of the world.

“One of the things that will happen, when they realize the borders are closing — the wall is being built, we are building tremendous numbers of miles of wall right now in different locations — it all comes together like a beautiful puzzle,” Trump said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump asserted that the new rule would “make it almost impossible for people to come into our country illegally.”

The new regulation will require approval from a federal judge, and administration officials said they expected it to be immediately challenged in court. But once in effect, it would specifically abolish a 20-day limit on detaining families in immigration jails, a cap that Trump has repeatedly complained has led to the “catch and release” of families from Central America and elsewhere into the United States.

It will also establish minimum standards for the conditions in the detention centers where families will be housed.

“What this will do is to substantially increase our ability to end the catch-and-release challenges that have fueled this crisis,” Kevin K. McAleenan, the acting secretary of homeland security, said Wednesday in a news conference. He said the regulation “restores integrity to our immigration system” and would provide high standards for the care of children.

Administration officials said that the effort to allow families to be detained indefinitely was an attempt to avoid having to either separate families or release them while they waited for their cases to be heard. But immigration rights advocates denounced the regulation, accusing Trump and his administration of purposely treating families and children poorly in hopes of reducing the flow of immigration.

“This is yet another cruel attack on children, who the Trump administration has targeted again and again with its anti-immigrant policies,” said Madhuri Grewal, the federal immigration policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. “The government should not be jailing kids, and certainly shouldn’t be seeking to put more kids in jail for longer. Congress must not fund this.”

The administration first proposed the rule last fall, allowing the public to comment on the potential regulation. It is scheduled to be published Friday in the Federal Register and would take effect 60 days later, though administration officials concede that the expected court challenge will probably delay that happening.

McAleenan said families would be detained until they were either released after being awarded asylum or deported to their home countries. Some families might be awarded parole to leave the facilities while the courts decide their fate, he said.

Almost 475,000 members of families have crossed the southwestern border in the past 10 months, McAleenan said, a number he said was three times the previous record for a full year.

Enacting the regulation would send a powerful message that bringing children to the United States was not “a passport” to being released from detention, McAleenan said.

“The new rule will restore the integrity of our immigration system and eliminate a major pull factor fueling the crisis,” he said.

The 20-day limit that Wednesday’s regulation would eliminate has been in place since 2015, a legal outgrowth of a 1997 court-ordered consent decree resulting from a federal class-action lawsuit that claimed that physical and emotional harm was done to immigrant children held for extended periods in the detention facilities.