4 students shot at block party near Clark Atlanta University

ATLANTA — The first day of fall semester brought fear to Clark Atlanta University, where students worried about their safety the day after gunshots were fired into a crowd of 200 people outside the school’s library.

Four students were wounded by gunfire after an argument broke out between two groups at a block party shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police said. The injured women were all expected to recover.

‘‘It could have been any of us,’’ Zaire Hammond, a senior from Sacramento said Wednesday along the main walkway across campus. ‘‘Stuff like this shouldn’t happen on a school campus.’’