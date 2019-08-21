4 students shot at block party near Clark Atlanta University
ATLANTA — The first day of fall semester brought fear to Clark Atlanta University, where students worried about their safety the day after gunshots were fired into a crowd of 200 people outside the school’s library.
Four students were wounded by gunfire after an argument broke out between two groups at a block party shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police said. The injured women were all expected to recover.
‘‘It could have been any of us,’’ Zaire Hammond, a senior from Sacramento said Wednesday along the main walkway across campus. ‘‘Stuff like this shouldn’t happen on a school campus.’’
The shooter escaped in the chaos outside the library that serves students from Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically black colleges, and no arrests had been made by late Wednesday, Atlanta police said.
Police spokesman Carlos Campos released video of a male suspect.
Some students said they want security strengthened on the campus, which is easily accessible to the public.
‘‘Anybody and everybody can walk through here,’’ said Jada Phillips, a student from Virginia.
associated press