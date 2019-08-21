Why a county councilwoman was sworn into office on a Dr. Seuss book

WASHINGTON — A newly elected official and single mother of two wanted her kids to walk away from her swearing-in with an empowering message. So instead of placing her hand on a Bible to take her oath of office as councilwoman for St. Louis County, Missouri, Kelli Dunaway chose ‘‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’’ by Dr. Seuss.

Her 5-year-old son, Liam, and her 7-year-old daughter, Bella, held the book in their hands as their smiling mother was sworn into office Aug. 13.

It was a choice with personal meaning. Dunaway said her single mom was a coal miner who would say if she believed in herself and worked hard, Dunaway could achieve anything.